New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analyst modelling a real improvement in business performance. SilverBow Resources has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a remarkable 17% to US$9.09 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from SilverBow Resources' solitary analyst is for revenues of US$270m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a major 52% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analyst forecasting US$5.64 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$241m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.48 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analyst substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:SBOW Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that SilverBow Resources' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 52% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.7% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that SilverBow Resources is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at SilverBow Resources.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for SilverBow Resources going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

