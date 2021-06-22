New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Shareholders in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Selecta Biosciences from its eight analysts is for revenues of US$40m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 44% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 40% to US$0.42. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$32m and losses of US$0.47 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGM:SELB Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Selecta Biosciences' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 63% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 28% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Selecta Biosciences to grow faster than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Selecta Biosciences is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Selecta Biosciences.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential risks with Selecta Biosciences, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

