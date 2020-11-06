New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Shareholders in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Select Bancorp will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The stock price has risen 8.2% to US$8.06 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After this upgrade, Select Bancorp's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$57m in 2021. This would be a decent 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 31% to US$0.53. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$51m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.49 in 2021. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a substantial gain in revenue and a slight bump in earnings per share estimates.

NasdaqGM:SLCT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Select Bancorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 18% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.1% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Select Bancorp to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Select Bancorp.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Select Bancorp going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

