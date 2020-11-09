New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Pioneer Natural Resources' 19 analysts is for revenues of US$8.4b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a decent 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 368% to US$4.92. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.82 in 2021. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a nice increase in revenue and a modest lift to earnings per share estimates.

NYSE:PXD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$127, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pioneer Natural Resources at US$162 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Pioneer Natural Resources' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 10%, compared to a historical growth rate of 24% over the past five years. Compare this to the 498 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Pioneer Natural Resources' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Pioneer Natural Resources.

