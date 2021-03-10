New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Shareholders in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings from its ten analysts is for revenues of US$608m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 114% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 90% to US$0.85 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$430m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.53 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:MRVI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 10th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings 45% to US$48.78 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$54.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings'historical trends, as the 114% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 98% annual revenue growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.6% per year. So although Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Maravai LifeSciences Holdings analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.