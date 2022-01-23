New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that MainStreet Bancshares will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for MainStreet Bancshares from its twin analysts is for revenues of US$64m in 2022 which, if met, would be a reasonable 4.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to shrink 5.8% to US$2.56 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$55m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.39 in 2022. The forecasts seem more optimistic now, with a decent improvement in revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

NasdaqCM:MNSB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MainStreet Bancshares' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that MainStreet Bancshares' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 4.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 25% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like MainStreet Bancshares is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at MainStreet Bancshares.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on MainStreet Bancshares that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology on our platform here.

