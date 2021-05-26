New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 8.8% to US$8.98 over the past 7 days. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for LSI Industries from its dual analysts is for revenues of US$355m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 72% to US$0.47. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$320m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.38 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for LSI Industries 8.0% to US$13.50 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on LSI Industries, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$11.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that LSI Industries is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 20% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.0% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% per year. So it looks like LSI Industries is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at LSI Industries.

