New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Shareholders in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Kymera Therapeutics will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, Kymera Therapeutics' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$83m in 2021. This would be a huge 69% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$73m in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$74.33, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kymera Therapeutics at US$85.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$64.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Kymera Therapeutics is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Kymera Therapeutics' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 101% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 684% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Kymera Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Kymera Therapeutics.

