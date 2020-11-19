New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)

Celebrations may be in order for HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that HollyFrontier will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 6.6% to US$22.71 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for HollyFrontier from its ten analysts is for revenues of US$13b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 2.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$12b in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around HollyFrontier, given the decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

NYSE:HFC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$28.24, with HollyFrontier's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic HollyFrontier analyst has a price target of US$41.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that HollyFrontier's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.9%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.1% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that HollyFrontier is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at HollyFrontier.

Of course, there's always more to the story. We have analyst estimates for HollyFrontier going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.