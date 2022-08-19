New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 14% to US$99.99 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the twin analysts covering Gulfport Energy, is for revenues of US$1.5b in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 26% reduction in Gulfport Energy's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.3b of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a decent improvement in revenue forecasts. NYSE:GPOR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 45% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.4% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 6.1% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Gulfport Energy, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Gulfport Energy this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to shrink at a quicker rate than companies in the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Gulfport Energy.

It's great to see the analysts upgrading their estimates, but the biggest highlight to us is that the business is expected to become profitable in the foreseeable future. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

