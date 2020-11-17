New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Shareholders in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After this upgrade, Frequency Therapeutics' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$74m in 2021. This would be a huge 134% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 93% to US$0.052. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$63m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.008 in 2021. Despite increasing their revenue forecasts, the consensus now presumes the business will report a loss instead of a profit. It seems the incremental revenue is not without its costs.

NasdaqGS:FREQ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2020

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Frequency Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 134% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 31% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Frequency Therapeutics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Frequency Therapeutics dropped from profits to a loss next year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Frequency Therapeutics.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential concern with Frequency Therapeutics, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other concern we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

