New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for EOG Resources from its 20 analysts is for revenues of US$14b in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 36% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$4.08 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.70 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:EOG Earnings and Revenue Growth March 5th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for EOG Resources 7.4% to US$74.47 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values EOG Resources at US$99.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$46.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting EOG Resources' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 36% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect EOG Resources to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, EOG Resources could be worth investigating further.

