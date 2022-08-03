New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 7.2% to US$8.09 over the past 7 days. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Empire State Realty Trust's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$721m in 2022. This would be a solid 9.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 81% to US$0.089. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$580m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.049 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:ESRT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

As a result, it might be a surprise to see that the analysts have cut their price target 9.1% to US$8.54, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Empire State Realty Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.50 and the most bearish at US$5.50 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Empire State Realty Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 21% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.3% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.1% annually. So it looks like Empire State Realty Trust is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. A lower price target is not intuitively what we would expect from a company whose business prospects are improving - at least judging by these forecasts - but if the underlying fundamentals are strong, Empire State Realty Trust could be one for the watch list.

