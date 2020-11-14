New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Celebrations may be in order for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Ebix will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Ebix too, with the stock up 43% to US$27.68 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Ebix's two analysts is for revenues of US$695m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 37% to US$4.26. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$611m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.25 in 2021. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

NasdaqGS:EBIX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 14th 2020

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$54.50, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Ebix analyst has a price target of US$75.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Ebix's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ebix to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Ebix.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Ebix going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

