New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Shareholders in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Delek US Holdings will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Delek US Holdings' eight analysts is for revenues of US$9.1b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a notable 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 64% to US$1.93. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.3b and losses of US$2.14 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NYSE:DK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$25.80, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Delek US Holdings analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Delek US Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 21% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Delek US Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Delek US Holdings is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Delek US Holdings.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Delek US Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.