New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Shareholders in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Deckers Outdoor will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Deckers Outdoor from its eleven analysts is for revenues of US$3.0b in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 13% to US$14.77. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$14.50 in 2022. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

NYSE:DECK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

The consensus price target increased 5.4% to US$412, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Deckers Outdoor analyst has a price target of US$435 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$350. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Deckers Outdoor's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Deckers Outdoor's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 27% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.7% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Deckers Outdoor to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Deckers Outdoor.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Deckers Outdoor that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology on our platform here.

