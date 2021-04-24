New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Shareholders in Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering Centogene are now predicting revenues of €137m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 6.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing €78m of revenue in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a considerable lift to revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of €16.91, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Centogene at €24.15 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €15.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Centogene's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 6.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 39% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Centogene.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Centogene this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Centogene.

Analysts are clearly in love with Centogene at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other flags we've identified .

