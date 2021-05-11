New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The stock price has risen 9.8% to US$40.00 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering Bonanza Creek Energy are now predicting revenues of US$552m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 138% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 362% to US$5.52. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$470m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.88 in 2021. While revenue forecasts have increased, the analysts if anything seem a little more pessimistic, given the minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates in this update.

NYSE:BCEI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$50.33, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Bonanza Creek Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$66.00 and the most bearish at US$40.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Bonanza Creek Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 218% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Bonanza Creek Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Bonanza Creek Energy.

