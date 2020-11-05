New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the latest upgrade, the four analysts covering Armada Hoffler Properties provided consensus estimates of US$210m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 38% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$167m in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Armada Hoffler Properties, given the very substantial lift in revenue forecasts.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.6% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 38% decline in revenue next year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Armada Hoffler Properties to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Armada Hoffler Properties next year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Armada Hoffler Properties.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Armada Hoffler Properties, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

