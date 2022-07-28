New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Ardmore Shipping's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$236m in 2022. This would be a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$2.34 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$195m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.12 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:ASC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Ardmore Shipping 10% to US$8.76 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Ardmore Shipping, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.50 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Ardmore Shipping's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 4.3% annually. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Ardmore Shipping is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Ardmore Shipping could be worth investigating further.

