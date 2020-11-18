New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Celebrations may be in order for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that American Financial Group will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering American Financial Group, is for revenues of US$5.6b in 2021, which would reflect a disturbing 23% reduction in American Financial Group's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 216% to US$8.86. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.81 in 2021. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NYSE:AFG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

It may not be a surprise to see that the analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$93.00, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to American Financial Group's valuation in the near term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values American Financial Group at US$98.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$85.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting American Financial Group is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 23%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - American Financial Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at American Financial Group.

Better yet, our automated discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests American Financial Group could be moderately undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

You can also see our analysis of American Financial Group's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.