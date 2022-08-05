New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Alibaba Group Holding's 49 analysts is for revenues of CN¥919b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a modest 7.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 50% to CN¥35.02. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥921b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥35.56 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business.

NYSE:BABA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 4th 2022

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of CN¥1,049, suggesting that the company has been performing in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Alibaba Group Holding at CN¥230 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥115. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Alibaba Group Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 31% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Alibaba Group Holding is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Fortunately, analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data indicates that Alibaba Group Holding's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Alibaba Group Holding.

