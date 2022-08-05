New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Albemarle from its 19 analysts is for revenues of US$7.6b in 2022 which, if met, would be a major 75% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 829% to US$20.89. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.54 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:ALB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 5th 2022

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$289, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Albemarle at US$368 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$135. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Albemarle's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 206% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Albemarle is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Albemarle could be a good candidate for more research.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential concerns with Albemarle, including its declining profit margins. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.