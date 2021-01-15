New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Airgain will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Airgain has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a notable 21% to US$20.83 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Airgain from its five analysts is for revenues of US$67m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 37% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$59m in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Airgain, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqCM:AIRG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2021

The consensus price target rose 17% to US$22.75, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about Airgain's prospects following this update. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Airgain, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Airgain is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Airgain's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 37% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Airgain to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Airgain next year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Airgain.

It's great to see the analysts upgrading their estimates, but the biggest highlight to us is that the business is expected to become profitable in the foreseeable future. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.