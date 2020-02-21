New Financing Deals Will Improve Nio’s Long-Term Business

After shares topped over $5 a share in January 2020, Nio (NYSE:) attempted to sell investors on Feb. 14 news it arranged a second financing deal. The aggregate total of $200 million buys the company some time and will keep it from bankruptcy. But with weak delivery numbers in January, is it too risky for investors to speculate on this electric vehicle supplier? China continues to battle a virus outbreak. Consumers are in no mood to buy expensive items like one of NioÃ¢ÂÂs cars.

In December, Nio reported a net loss of $352 million. It had $1.2 billion in debt. With on hand, the $200 million in financing will give the company enough room to re-evaluate the business. Buyers of the convertible notes may convert them to $3.07 per share as early as six months after the issuance date.

With Nio stock trading above the convertible price, selling pressure may pick up in the near term. The few analysts who have a forecast on Nio have an average . Still, analysts have not updated their views on the company over the last month. A valuation check on Nio stock is less optimistic. Nio has a value score that, based on a high price-to-sales ratio and negative earnings, is below that of the industry and the S&P 500.

Data courtesy of

Investors looking for exposure in the automotive or the EV market may buy Tesla (NASDAQ:) or General Motors (NYSE:) instead. These firms have a better growth score than that of Nio.

Speculative Opportunity

Nio has intelligent staff members. Management is clear in its goals in growing deliveries. It has three specific objects within its sales strategy. First, it will continue improving its product and services. Second, it will encourage its customers to be brand ambassadors. And third, it will focus on expanding its sales network.

For Q4, the company said it expects deliveries to surpass 8,000 vehicles. This is up 67% sequentially from Q3 2019. On its Q3 conference call, Nio was conscientious about its limited budget. CFO Steven Feng Ã¢ÂÂwe expect the R&D efficiency to significantly improve, and the R&D expenses to be further reduced in 2020.Ã¢ÂÂ

Headcount in 2019 started at around 9,900. That fell to around 7,500. So, with a leaner team, Nio will burn less cash in 2020. It has to. Last month, it posted weak 1,598 deliveries, consisting of 1,493 ES6 models and only 105 ES8 models. This is a 11.5% from last year. The drop is due to the Chinese New Year holiday falling in January. And of course, the new coronavirus had a negative impact on sales.

Forecast

Nio forecast an output reduction for this month, which is another headwind for Nio stock. This time last year, the company enjoyed peak sales. But because the Chinese government is postponing people from returning to work, expect sales this quarter to miss estimates. Prior to the slowdown, Nio had production orders reaching over 100 daily. This positive momentum will probably end temporarily.

In Q3, Nio sold all its ES8 models and had no inventory left. Although sales of this model may slump for one or two quarters, it will recover once China has the outbreak under control. The release of a new coupe model is promising. Management said the smart coupe SUV, the EC6, will start the delivery this September.

My Takeaway on Nio Stock

Investors may forecast Nio reporting revenue growing at least 33% in the next five years in a . Further, assume the following:

Data courtesy of

At a conservative perpetuity growth rate of 4%, Nio stock is worth at least $4.

Chris Lau is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Chris has over 20 years of investing experience in the stock market and runs the Do-It-Yourself Value Investing Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. He shares his stock picks so readers get original insight that helps improve investment returns.ÃÂ As of this writing, Chris Lau did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.