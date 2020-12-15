New financial instruments could fill $28 bln COVID funding gap: WHO

GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A senior World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that the body was looking at new financial instruments to help fill a $28 billion finance gap for COVID tools, saying financing was proving a "real challenge".

"Its a real challenge in today's fiscal environment despite the fact that this is the best deal in town," WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward told Geneva-based journalists. "This will pay itself off in 36 hours once we get trade and travel moving again."

