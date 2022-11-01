New Fiduciary rule put on ice

Anyone say temporarily neutralized bucking bronco? John Elway? Nah. He’s moved on to other career opportunities.

Instead, despite attempts by the DOL to standardize fiduciary practices across financial professionals, they’ll remained sidelined until at least Q1 2023, according to forbes.com.

Stemming partially from two active and related legal cases, the regulation – aimed at creating a universal fiduciary guidance standard – probably will be tabled again. At least that’s the burgeoning consensus among retirement professionals.

Under the Trump presidency, the DOL released PTE 2020-02 in December 2020, according to worldnewsera.com. As a result,investment advicefiduciaries could receive payment linked with rendering fiduciaryinvestment advice including advice on rolling over the account of a participant in an employment retirement plan to, for example, an IRA.

That was in the aftermath of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to overturn the fiduciary rule in 2018 from the Obama administration. The court not only cited it was “unreasonable”, it was said the execution of the rule by the DOL amounted to “an arbitrary and capricious use of regulatory power.”

Within the retirement plan sector, in the aftermath of the 2020 election, many thought the Trump administration’s rule would be deep sixed. Instead, while emphasizing it would review the five part criteria and – if it saw the need – implement changes, the Biden administration allowed it to go into force.

