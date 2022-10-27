Personal Finance

New Fiduciary Rule Facing Another Delay

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
New Fiduciary Rule Facing Another Delay

According to retirement industry experts, the new DOL Fiduciary Rule is not expected to be released until the first quarter of 2023 due to two ongoing and related legal cases. The rule, which aims to create a universal fiduciary guidance standard for financial professionals, was previously expected to be released in December. The original Fiduciary Rule proposed under the Obama administration, was overturned by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans citing that the DOL's execution of the rule amounted to "an arbitrary and capricious use of regulatory power." Under the Trump presidency, the DOL released PTE 2020-02 in December 2020, allowinginvestment advicefiduciaries to receive payment in connection with rendering fiduciaryinvestment advice The Biden administration allowed that regulation to proceed and was expected to be published next month. However, the Federation of Americans for Consumer Choice (FACC) filed a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas claiming that the DOL does not have the jurisdiction to enlarge the list of advisors who are required to serve as fiduciaries for pension savings. Another lawsuit was filed by The American Securities Association in a federal court in Florida arguing that the rule breached the regulations requiring a period of public input.

Finsum:The release of the new Fiduciary Rule is facing additional delays as the DOL fights two separate, but related lawsuits.

  • fiduciary rule
  • DoL
  • regulations

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Personal Finance

    Explore

    Most Popular