New Fiduciary Rule Facing Another Delay

According to retirement industry experts, the new DOL Fiduciary Rule is not expected to be released until the first quarter of 2023 due to two ongoing and related legal cases. The rule, which aims to create a universal fiduciary guidance standard for financial professionals, was previously expected to be released in December. The original Fiduciary Rule proposed under the Obama administration, was overturned by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans citing that the DOL's execution of the rule amounted to "an arbitrary and capricious use of regulatory power." Under the Trump presidency, the DOL released PTE 2020-02 in December 2020, allowinginvestment advicefiduciaries to receive payment in connection with rendering fiduciaryinvestment advice The Biden administration allowed that regulation to proceed and was expected to be published next month. However, the Federation of Americans for Consumer Choice (FACC) filed a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas claiming that the DOL does not have the jurisdiction to enlarge the list of advisors who are required to serve as fiduciaries for pension savings. Another lawsuit was filed by The American Securities Association in a federal court in Florida arguing that the rule breached the regulations requiring a period of public input.

