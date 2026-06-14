New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Issued a Prophetic Warning 16 Years Ago. Now It's Coming Back to Haunt Him -- and Perhaps Investors, Too.

Key Points

Warsh's 2010 speech warned about threats to the Fed's political independence.

His words seem eerily prescient today.

Investors shouldn't panic about what the Fed may or may not do, but they can take steps to be prepared.

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In March 2010, a 39-year-old Federal Reserve Governor stood at a podium in New York City. He delivered a speech titled "An Ode to Independence" before a meeting of the Shadow Open Market Committee, a group of economists that closely monitors policy decisions made by the Federal Reserve and central banks of other nations.

That young man was Kevin Warsh, who became Federal Reserve Chair last month. In his speech 16 years ago, Warsh issued a prophetic warning. And it's a warning that could be coming back to haunt him -- and perhaps investors, too.

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Warsh's 2010 warning(s)

Warsh's 2010 speech began with an observation rather than an outright warning. He stated, "Increases in government expenditures around the world-- ostensibly instituted as a bulwark against further economic weakness--are raising fiscal deficits significantly." Warsh added, "Unsustainable, projected fiscal debt loads--including large and growing implicit guarantees bestowed upon large financial firms by governments--are raising concerns in sovereign debt markets."

His focus then shifted to the Federal Reserve. Warsh noted, "The Fed's greatest asset is its institutional credibility." He elaborated, "This credibility is essential. It increases the heft of our communications. It gives weight to our economic assessments. It amplifies the effect of announced changes in the short-term policy rate on longer-term rates. It is, in some sense, the real money multiplier in the conduct of policy."

But Warsh warned that the Federal Reserve's independence can't be taken for granted. He argued that it requires "fierce independence from the whims of Washington and the wants of Wall Street, and from a pernicious short-termism that can undermine the proper conduct of policy."

At first glance, you might think that Warsh's only concern was with outside forces trying to influence the Fed's decisions. However, he didn't stop there. Warsh stressed that "not all of the threats to central bank independence come from outside the walls of the Federal Reserve." He said bluntly, "Some pressures, however well-intentioned, like in the clichéd scary movie, may come from inside the house."

Warsh specifically warned against the Fed easing up on its efforts to control inflation. He stated:

Central banks, here and abroad, have worked for decades to get inflation down to levels consistent with price stability. We should not risk these hard-won gains. In changing the goal posts at this time of consequence, substantial harm would be done to a central bank's institutional credibility, and perhaps lead to an unmooring of inflation expectations. Such damage could lead investors to seek alternative currencies, with prices of commodities and other hard assets likely to increase.

Haunting words today

Those words seem eerily prescient in 2026. The U.S. federal debt at the end of fiscal 2010 was around $13.6 trillion. Today, it's roughly $39.2 trillion.

Some also believe that the Federal Reserve's independence is in jeopardy more than it's been in decades. Warsh's predecessor as Fed chair, Jerome Powell, recently said that the Fed "has been undergoing a stress test." He alluded to the Trump administration's attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, stating, "If any administration finds a way to remove Fed officials over policy differences, then future administrations will do so as well." Powell added, "The public would lose faith that the central bank will make decisions based only on what's best for all Americans."

Even some of the president's supporters have sounded the alarm about Federal Reserve independence. Billionaire Ken Griffin co-wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal titled "Trump's Risky Game With the Fed" that said, "The president's strategy of publicly criticizing the Fed, suggesting the dismissal of governors and pressuring the central bank to adopt a more permissive stance toward inflation carries steep costs."

Some of the worries about the Fed's political independence, though, center on Warsh himself. The new Fed chair could come under heavy pressure from the president to cut interest rates. Only hours after Warsh was sworn in, Trump publicly called for rate cuts, saying that they would make everyone "very, very happy."

However, inflation remains well above the Fed's historical 2% goal. Employment is stronger than many economists expected. The bond market is signaling that a rate increase is much more likely than a rate cut. But President Trump still wants interest rates to come down further, telling NBC's Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, "There's no reason to raise interest rates... We should actually lower interest rates."

Investors' best moves

Warsh now finds himself in a unique and difficult position. He could help fulfill his 2010 warning by pushing for rate cuts even when the economic numbers don't support them. Warsh spoke 16 years ago about the potential consequences of the Fed's political independence being compromised, mentioning "higher inflation, lower standards of living, and a currency that risks losing its reserve status."

What should investors do? Increasing cash (as Warren Buffett and his successor, Greg Abel, have done for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB)) could be a smart move. Investing in consumer staples stocks, energy stocks, and healthcare stocks -- all of which tend to hold up well during periods of high market volatility -- is probably a prudent step as well.

Most importantly, though, investors shouldn't panic. There should be enough members of the Fed who seek to achieve the dual goals of controlling inflation and maximizing employment to prevent any rash actions. And it's quite possible, maybe even probable, that the Kevin Warsh of today will uphold the principles he espoused in 2010.

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Keith Speights has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.