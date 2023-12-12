New FCC rule on lead generation expected to spur wave of lawsuits

By Diana Novak Jones

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on a rule that attorneys say could dramatically increase the potential for lawsuits against lenders, insurers and law firms over unwanted texts and calls.

The rule, designed to cut back on the number of sales calls that consumers receive, is expected to pass, and, if it does, will open up the possibility for far more lawsuits brought under the federal law against robocalls, said attorneys who represent consumers and those who represent companies.

The new rule would put stringent new restrictions on so-called lead generators — businesses that collect contact information provided by consumers and sell it to companies looking for new customers.

The new restrictions also create a broad new pathway for claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), which allows individuals to sue over unwanted calls and texts, including robocalls.

An FCC spokesperson said the agency's interest in cracking down on lead generators comes from its longstanding effort to reduce robocalls.

Aaron Weiss, a Carlton Fields partner who defends companies against TCPA litigation, said the changes would create a "target-rich environment" in which to sue companies that rely on leads for TCPA violations.

Court records show more than 1,300 TCPA lawsuits have been filed so far this year, roughly the same number as were filed in 2022.

If the rule is enacted, "It wouldn't surprise me if filings spike and we have double or triple," said defense attorney Eric Troutman, who represents companies targeted by TCPA litigation.

Lead generation has long been used to connect people with mortgage quotes, insurance brokers and home improvement businesses. More recently, it has been employed by personal injury attorneys and lawyers looking for clients in mass litigation.

The typical situation involves people interested in purchasing anything from auto insurance to new windows who go to a website or call a number in an advertisement, where they consent to being contacted. The lead generator then sells the contact information to interested businesses, which can number in the thousands. Based on their original consent, the person may end up receiving calls from businesses they never expected or wanted to hear from.

If the FCC rule passes as it is currently written, lead generators would only be allowed to offer the customer information to a single business, unless the customer explicitly consents to additional businesses.

Troutman, who is president of a lead generator industry group, said that he expects to see some lead generators, accustomed to selling the same set of consumer data to multiple businesses, not comply with the new law.

Businesses that use leads will need to be especially careful to ensure that the contacts they use are in compliance with the new law, said Andrew Perrong, who has filed dozens of lawsuits both as a plaintiff and as an attorney representing clients suing over unwanted calls.

Perrong said he's seen businesses buy fraudulently generated leads in the past.

"It comes back to haunt them," he said.

(Reporting by Diana Jones)

