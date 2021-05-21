New ETF Marries Nasdaq-100 Index, Relative Strength Investing

For years, the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) has been known as the premier large-cap benchmarks for advisors and investors seeking exposure to innovative companies.

The index launched on Jan. 31, 1985 as a home to the 100 largest non-financial, Nasdaq-listed companies. Since then, it's become a force among benchmarks and a go-to destination for market participants seeking. Currently, there are exchange traded products tracking the Nasdaq-100 trading in 31 countries with over $200 billion allocated to those strategies.

Importantly, NDX has a legacy of not only outperforming some other well-known domestic equity gauges, but proving surprisingly durable in rough market environments, too.

“It may seem counterintuitive that the U.S. stock market has continued to set record highs through the uncertainty and unpredictability of the global pandemic. Yet the records keep breaking. This is particularly true of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was up a staggering 47.6% in 2020, and 48.9% on a total return basis,” according to Nasdaq Global Indexes.

Add all those highlights up and it's clear NDX is ripe for evolution, which is happening at the exchange traded products level. That includes Thursday's debut of the ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA).

Considering QQQA Now

QQQA extends a string of recent ETF launches that track benchmarks that are offshoots of NDX, underscoring the parent gauge's utility and asset-gathering acumen for fund issuers.

The newest ETF from Maryland-based ProShares follows the Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum Index. Using Dorsey Wright's proprietary relative strength methodology, which serves as the index methodology for a slew of other ETFs, QQQA attempts to offer investors a basket NDX members with the best upside potential.

“Dorsey Wright defines high price momentum stocks as those stocks whose price has appreciated more than others over a specified period,” according to ProShares. “Dorsey Wright ranks each stock in the Nasdaq-100 index based on relative performance in accordance with its proprietary 'Relative Strength' momentum measure. The 21 stocks ranked highest are selected into the index at reconstitution and assigned equal weights.”

Many self-directed investors may not be aware of this, but the Dorsey Wright relative strength methodology has a devoted following among professional investors as there's $11 billion in assets allocated to it.

Novice investors can take that as a sign QQQA is backed by a credible, time-tested strategy that positions users to capture momentum – an investment factor with long-term durability, but one that's also hard to deploy when merely picking individual securities at a random.

QQQA Interesting Complexion

The new QQQA, not surprisingly, looks far different than traditional cap-weighted ETFs linked to NDX. So different in fact that growth-hungry investors can actually consider both concepts together.

The ProShares ETF allocates 50.51% of its weight to technology stocks, an overweight of nearly 300 basis points relative to NDX. Even with that, the new ETF features no exposure to Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT), indicating that it can be useful diversification tool for investors holding traditional tech funds.

Other sector differences include QQQA being underweight communication services and consumer discretionary names relative to NDQ while being overweight healthcare. None of QQQA's components exceed weights of 5.31%. Alone, Apple is more than 11% of NDX.

The new ETF charges 0.58% per year, or $58 on a $10,000 investment.

