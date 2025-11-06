Markets
NUAI

New Era Energy Stock Rises 12% After 3,500-Acre AI Data-Center Land Deal

November 06, 2025 — 11:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) jumped 12.55% to $6.38, up $0.71, following the company's agreement to option-purchase approximately 3,500 acres in Lea County, New Mexico, for development of a 7 GW AI data center campus.

The project marks New Era's first fully-owned development separate from its joint venture with Texas Critical Data Centers or TCDC. The site supports more than 2 GW of planned natural-gas generation plus a 5+ GW nuclear installation, with initial power delivery expected in 2028.

On the announcement day, NUAI saw significantly higher trading volume as the market reacted to the strategic infrastructure deal. The stock's 52-week range sits near $0.32 - $12.29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NUAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.