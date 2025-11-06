New Era Energy Stock Rises 12% After 3,500-Acre AI Data-Center Land Deal

(RTTNews) - New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) jumped 12.55% to $6.38, up $0.71, following the company's agreement to option-purchase approximately 3,500 acres in Lea County, New Mexico, for development of a 7 GW AI data center campus.

The project marks New Era's first fully-owned development separate from its joint venture with Texas Critical Data Centers or TCDC. The site supports more than 2 GW of planned natural-gas generation plus a 5+ GW nuclear installation, with initial power delivery expected in 2028.

On the announcement day, NUAI saw significantly higher trading volume as the market reacted to the strategic infrastructure deal. The stock's 52-week range sits near $0.32 - $12.29.

