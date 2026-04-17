New Era Energy Names Andy Casazza Chief Corporate Officer

(RTTNews) - New Era Energy & Digital Inc. (NUAI) said it has appointed Andy Casazza as Chief Corporate Officer, effective April 28, 2026.

The appointment follows the recent hiring of Ted Warner as the new Chief Financial Officer and reflects the company's efforts to expand its leadership team as it advances growth initiatives, including Texas Critical Data Centers.

Casazza brings more than 25 years of experience across finance, operations and capital formation in the energy sector. He most recently served as co-founder and CFO of Windy Cove Energy II and Pure Earth Plasma Holdings.

In his new role, he will oversee corporate strategy integration across business development, finance, legal, compliance and operations, while supporting joint ventures, partnerships and governance initiatives.

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