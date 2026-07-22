New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) Surges 14.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) shares ended the last trading session 14.8% higher at $5.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% loss over the past four weeks.



New Era Energy & Digital continues to make steady progress in advancing its Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC) project. The company has strengthened its financial position, simplified its corporate structure and improved funding visibility, providing a solid foundation for long-term growth. Management has also reaffirmed its commitment to executing its large-scale data center project.



The company is advancing key development activities, including permitting, site preparation, power infrastructure and strategic partnerships, while continuing to finalize its joint venture and hyperscaler lease agreements. These parallel efforts are expected to reduce execution risk, support project development and strengthen the company's long-term growth outlook.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +57.1%. Revenues are expected to be $0.25 million, up 19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For New Era Energy & Digital, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NUAI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, Cameco (CCJ), finished the last trading session 4.5% higher at $88.68. CCJ has returned -20.8% over the past month.

Cameco's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.31. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -39.2%. Cameco currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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