New EP1 Ratings Boost Vishay Wet Tantalum Capacitor Portfolio

Vishay Intertechnology VSH bolstered its wet tantalum capacitor offerings by adding new ratings in the B and C case codes to its EP1 capacitor.



Notably, the modified EP1 is based on the company’s SuperTan technology, which operates within a temperature of -55 °C to +85 °C. Also, it operates upto +125 °C, with voltage derating.



Further, the voltage ratings for the device lie between 25 VDC and 125 VDC. It also offers a standard capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %.



Additionally, EP1 now features high energy, very high-capacitance design, hermetically sealed case and all tantalum.



With all the features, EP1 provides ultra-high capacitance from 3,600 µF to 40,000 µF and 5,300 µF to 58,000 µF in the B and C case codes, respectively.



We believe that the enhanced EP1 is expected to add strength to the company’s passive component offerings.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Vishay to Benefit

The latest move is likely to aid the adoption rate of EP1, which is available in A, B, and C case codes, with radial through-hole or surface-mount terminations.



Moreover, the capacitor is ideal for pulse power and energy hold-up applications. Hence, the company is expected to gain strong traction among the industrial, avionics, military and space applications with the enhanced EP1. Further, EP1 is best for capacitor banks.



Further, the advanced features of EP1 make Vishay well-poised to capitalize on the growing demand for wet tantalum capacitors worldwide.

Expanding Passive Components Portfolio

The latest addition of B and C case code ratings to the EP1 wet tantalum capacitor bodes well for the company’s growing efforts toward expanding its passive components portfolio.



Apart from the enhancements in EP1, the company recently launched a series of Automotive Grade DC-Link metalized polypropylene film capacitors — MKP1848H DC-Link, which provides high robustness under high humidity.



With this, Vishay is expected to gain strong traction across out-of-doors and other harsh environment applications.



Further, Vishay recently unveiled two series of miniature axial aluminum electrolytic capacitors namely 125 ALS and 126 ALX, which are ideal for smoothing, filtering and buffering in power supplies for automotive, industrial and telecommunication applications.



Furthermore, the company rolled out an Automotive Grade low profile, high-current dual inductor in the 2525 case size namely IHLD-2525GG-5A. Notably, it features two inductors in one package, which makes it ideal for Class D audio amplifiers.



Additionally, the company expanded the case size options of its TNPW e3 series of Automotive Grade high-stability thin film flat chip resistors by adding a new device in the compact 0201 case size.



We believe that a strengthening passive component portfolio is likely to accelerate revenue generation in the near term.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Vishay Intertechnology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader computer and technology sector are Lam Research Corporation LRCX, KLA Corporation KLAC and Garmin Ltd. GRMN. While Lam Research currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), KLA and Garmin carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Lam Research, KLA and Garmin are pegged at 13.26%, 7.55% and 6.8%, respectively.

