New Enterprise Associates 14 Cuts Stake in Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share (TUYA)

Fintel reports that New Enterprise Associates 14 has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 119.02MM shares of Tuya Inc. , each representing one Class A Ordinary Share (TUYA). This represents 23.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 15, 2022 they reported 123.28MM shares and 29.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.46% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.65% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share is $2.93. The forecasts range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 1.65% from its latest reported closing price of $2.88.

The projected annual revenue for Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share is $212MM, a decrease of 10.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.09.

Fund Sentiment

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tuya Inc. , each representing one Ordinary Share. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TUYA is 0.0392%, a decrease of 42.3255%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 37,225K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6,060,309 shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,282,200 shares, representing a decrease of 36.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUYA by 72.19% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,934,640 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

Carmignac Gestion holds 4,412,770 shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,424,789 shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUYA by 64.13% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,052,600 shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043,440 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUYA by 9.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,693,554 shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tuya Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tuya Inc. is the largest IoT PaaS business in theglobal marketof IoT PaaS in terms of the volume of smart devices powered, according to CIC. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Tuya's IoT PaaS currently enables businesses and developers to develop smart devices in more than 1,100 categories sold across over 220 countries and regions globally. In 2020, Tuya powered over 116.5 million smart devices. As of December 31, 2020, there were approximately 204.3 million smart devices powered by Tuya. Tuya is also attracting an increasing number of Industry SaaS customers. Together as a team, Tuya has a vision that in the era of Internet of Things, or IoT, every

