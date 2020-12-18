New English lockdown can't be ruled out after Christmas, minister suggests

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

A new national lockdown in England can't be ruled out after Christmas, British schools minister Nick Gibb said on Friday, before rowing back the comments and emphasising the regional "tiered" system of COVID restrictions does work.

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A new national lockdown in England can't be ruled out after Christmas, British schools minister Nick Gibb said on Friday, before rowing back the comments and emphasising the regional "tiered" system of COVID restrictions does work.

Asked if the whole of England was now headed to towards a national lockdown, Gibb told Sky News: "Nothing is ruled out of course as we tackle this pandemic but the test system is a very effective way... to focus the restrictions."

Asked to confirm that the government was not ruling out a post-Christmas national lockdown, Gibb said: "That's not what I said. We have a very effective tier system."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters