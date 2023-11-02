New England to spend up to $26 billion on power transmission by 2050 -study

Nov 2 (Reuters) - New England could spend as much as $26 billion by 2050 to upgrade its power lines, but shaving peak demand by using stored fuels and energy efficiency programs can limit the cost to $17 billion, a study the U.S. region's grid operator found.

"The region's aging transmission system has the potential to become a significant bottleneck to progress if it does not keep pace with changes to other elements of the power system," the ISO New England's 2050 Transmission Study said.

Rising electrification of heating and transportation will raise power demand, with a bigger share of power being produced from offshore wind and other renewable facilities located farther from consumers, according to the study released on Wednesday.

Needed transmission upgrades would cost around $750 million for each additional gigawatt (GW) up to 51 GW, but the cost would double to $1.5 billion for every GW thereafter up to 57 GW, the study said, adding upgrades between 2002 and 2023 had on average cost $730 million per year.

The study found that peak load could be limited to 51 GW by using stored fuels like natural gas for heating on extremely cold days, paying consumers to use less electricity when demand is high and implementing energy efficiency programs more aggressively.

Another study by ISO-NE released on Monday found that New England will require large amounts of clean energy alongside some traditional power resources and robust transmission to maintain reliable electricity supply while making the energy transition.

Around $12 billion had been spent to upgrade transmission since 2002, and another $1.5 billion of investment was expected through 2027.

ISO-NE was also among power grid operators that in June backed a proposal by eight Northeast states to expedite the clean energy transition and improve transmission planning across regional borders.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

