New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NEN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEN was $56.01, representing a -3.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.31 and a 36.35% increase over the 52 week low of $41.08.

NEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). NEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $35.2.

