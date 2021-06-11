New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that NEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.9, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEN was $63.9, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.90 and a 39.82% increase over the 52 week low of $45.70.

NEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Lennar Corporation (LEN).

