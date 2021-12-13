New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.49, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEN was $64.49, representing a -0.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $65 and a 30.55% increase over the 52 week low of $49.40.

NEN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). NEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nen Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

