New England Patriots coach Belichick refuses medal from Trump -Fox News

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, citing the deadly mob attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol last week, Fox News reported on Monday.

