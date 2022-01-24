New energy, machinery stocks lift China shares on policy easing boost

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Monday, led by new energy and machinery shares, after the country's central bank cut a slew of short- and medium-term interest rates to bolster economic growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.2% to end at 4,786.74, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.04% to 3,524.11.

** China's central bank lowered the funding cost of 14-day reverse repos when injecting 150 billion yuan ($23.68 billion) into the banking system, to "maintain stable liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year."

** Traders said the rate cut was expected as it came after a slew of key short- and medium-term rate reductions last week.

** China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, an adviser to the government's cabinet said on Friday, making a rosier prediction than markets expect as recent data have pointed to slowing momentum.

** New energy stocks .CSI399808 surged 2.7%, with the photovoltaic industry .CSI931151 and new energy vehicles .CSI399976 up 3.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 gained 1.2%. China Evergrande Group named a state firm official to its board, while two of its peers sold some assets to state-owned entities, amid hopes of growing government intervention to aid the crisis-hit property sector.

** China's real estate sector will likely see "significant easing" in the policies that govern it, BNP Paribas Asset Management said.

** The machinery sub-index .CSI000812, semiconductors .CSIH30184 and non-ferrous metal .CSI000811 added between 1.5% and 1.7%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.