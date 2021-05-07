US Markets

New Eletrobras CEO: company may lead energy transition in Brazil after privatization

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The new chief executive of state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras said the company may lead the energy transition movement in Brazil with new technology and capex after its privatization.

During his swearing in ceremony, Rodrigo Limp said the company needs to raise capital to keep being a leader in the power sector, saying it's important to proceed with the privatization plan that includes a market capitalization.

