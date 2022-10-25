New EDF CEO expects to reach 45-50 GW nuclear output by January - document

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French nuclear power giant EDF EDF.PA plans to reach output levels between 38 and 40 gigawatt (GW) as of Dec. 1 and of between 45 and 50 GW as of Jan. 1, the company's CEO-designate, Luc Remont, said in a document seen by Reuters.

In written answers provided ahead of parliamentary hearings Remont also said he expected the company, which has had a string of profit warnings this year, to post "high-level" earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2023.

Remont, whose appointment at the helm of EDF was proposed by President Emmanuel Macron last month, will appear before both chambers of parliament on Wednesday in his first public outing as the company's incoming boss.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.