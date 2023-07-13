New Earnings Season to Kick Off Amid Retail Sales Data

Another quarterly earnings season kicks off next week, with plenty of big players slated to report. Bank names will keep stepping into the confessional, with Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Morgan Stanley (MS) in the bunch. Noteworthy reports will also come from American Express (AXP), IBM (IBM), Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), and United Airlines (UAL). Though much of the focus will be on earnings, retail sales data is also on tap.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, July 17 features the Empire State manufacturing survey for July.

Business inventories for May come out on Tuesday, July 18, in addition to retail sales, industrial production, and capacity utilization data. The home builder confidence index is also due out.

Wednesday, July 19 brings housing starts data.

Expect the usual round of jobless claims, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing survey, and existing home sales data on Thursday, July 20.

The market is quiet on Friday, July 21, with no economic indicators slated for release.

