New ‘Dragon Age’ seventh-best selling game in Europe last month, GI.biz says

Electronic Art’s (EA) latest role-playing game “Dragon Age: The Veilguard,” which released October 31, was the seventh best-selling video game across Europe in October, Gamesindustry.biz’s Christopher Dring reports. Compared to other RPGs that came out this year, first week sales of “Dragon Age” were 18% lower than Capcom’s (CCOEY) “Dragon’s Dogma 2” and almost 21% below that of Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth,” Dring notes.

