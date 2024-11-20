News & Insights

Stocks
CCOEF

New ‘Dragon Age’ seventh-best selling game in Europe last month, GI.biz says

November 20, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Electronic Art’s (EA) latest role-playing game “Dragon Age: The Veilguard,” which released October 31, was the seventh best-selling video game across Europe in October, Gamesindustry.biz’s Christopher Dring reports. Compared to other RPGs that came out this year, first week sales of “Dragon Age” were 18% lower than Capcom’s (CCOEY) “Dragon’s Dogma 2” and almost 21% below that of Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth,” Dring notes.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCOEF
CCOEY
EA
SQNXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.