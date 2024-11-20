New ‘Dragon Age’ seventh-best selling game in Europe last month, GI.biz says

Electronic Art’s (EA) latest role-playing game “Dragon Age: The Veilguard,” which released October 31, was the seventh best-selling video game across Europe in October, Gamesindustry.biz’s Christopher Dring reports. Compared to other RPGs that came out this year, first week sales of “Dragon Age” were 18% lower than Capcom’s (CCOEY) “Dragon’s Dogma 2” and almost 21% below that of Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth,” Dring notes.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.