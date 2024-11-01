News & Insights

New ‘Dragon Age’ EA’s biggest-ever single-player game on Steam, IGN says

November 01, 2024 — 05:05 pm EDT

Electronic Arts (EA)’ latest role-playing game “Dragon Age: The Veilguard” has already become the company’s biggest-ever single-player game on PC platform Steam, topping charts and beating out the concurrents for EA’s 2023 hit “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” IGN’s Kat Bailey reports. As of the time of writing, the peak player count for “Dragon Age” was about 70,414 concurrents, placing it just outside the top 10 most played games on Steam with mostly positive reviews, the author notes. The Fly notes that “Dragon Age: The Veilguard” released on October 31.

Stocks mentioned

EA

