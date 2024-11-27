New Director Appointment at HMC Capital Limited

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Fiona Jane Pak-Poy has been appointed as a director at HMC Capital Limited, as announced in a recent notice to the Australian Securities Exchange. Interestingly, she currently holds no securities or relevant interests in the company. This appointment could signal future strategic developments for HMC Capital, enticing investors to keep a close watch on the company’s moves.

