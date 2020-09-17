New Developments In Metals

Gold

Avi Gilburt
This article was originally published Tuesday morning, September 15, for members of ElliottWaveTrader.net: The reason I am sending out a mid-week update sooner than normal is because GLD has an important update I needed to highlight.

As of the weekend, the GLD only had 3 waves up off a potential wave iv low, so I said I had no reason to consider it having competed. Today, the GLD is making a higher high which MAY be considered as a leading diagonal for wave 1 of v. 

But, I still have to caveat this with the fact that I do not wholeheartedly trust leading diagonals as strong trading cues. Therefore, in order for GLD to prove to me it has completed wave iv, we MUST see a corrective retrace from this rally, followed by a break out over the level at which this potential wave 1 tops out. That would strongly indicate that wave v has likely begun.

Until such time, I remain cautious as the b-wave triangle is still a valid interpretation.

As far as GDX is concerned, we seem to be striking a target for a d-wave in the wave [4] triangle we have been tracking for the better part of the last few weeks. And, in coming this high, I have to now say that the c-wave bottom is the MUST HOLD level to maintain this triangle count. So, as long as we hold over the 39.29 level, I view the next pullback as an e-wave of this triangle. And, right now, resistance is 44-44.50.

As far as silver is concerned, I can consider this rally a 5-wave structure in the same way I see it in GLD. Therefore, the slow struck on the 8th of September is the MUST HOLD level in silver, with a break out over the pivot suggesting we are on our way to the 36+ region.

In summary, the last lows struck in each of this charts on September 8th should be used as a strong stop for anyone trading the shorter term in these charts. As long as we hold over that support, I am looking higher to begin the next rally phase. However, any break down below those levels suggests that this correction has not yet completed, and a c-wave down is a reasonable expectation in each chart, as outlined in all my prior recent updates.

Avi Gilburt is a widely followed Elliott Wave analyst and founder of ElliottWaveTrader.net

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Avi Gilburt

Avi Gilburt is an Elliott Wave market analyst and founder of ElliottWaveTrader.net, a live trading room featuring a team of more than a dozen analysts and a dynamic community of thousands of professional traders and money managers. Avi emphasizes a comprehensive reading of charts and wave counts that is free of personal bias or predisposition. His Elliott Wave analysis appears frequently on sites such as MarketWatch, TheStreet.com, and SeekingAlpha.

